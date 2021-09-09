Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,561 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,561 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

JBHT stock opened at $177.15 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.50 and a 200 day moving average of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

