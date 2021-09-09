Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,545 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,715,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

KTB stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

