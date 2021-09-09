Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,075 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.