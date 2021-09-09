Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,715 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

