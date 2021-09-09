nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $27.34

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.34, but opened at $28.34. nLIGHT shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 72 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 2.50.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

