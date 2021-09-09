Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Up 0.1%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRACU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,890,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,347,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,036,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

