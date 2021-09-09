Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 205,857 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,209.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

DT opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 269.16, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

