Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.