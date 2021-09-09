Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNR. lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.