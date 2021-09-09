Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

