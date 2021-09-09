Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $43,042,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 126.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 937,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after purchasing an additional 524,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

