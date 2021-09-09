Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,727 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

