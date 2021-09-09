Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,300 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average of $181.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

