Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,513 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on KNX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.