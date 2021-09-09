Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 43.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 83.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 215.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after buying an additional 155,510 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $268.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $135.10 and a twelve month high of $275.45.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

