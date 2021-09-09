Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,500 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

