Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hits New 1-Year High at $245.89

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $245.89 and last traded at $244.30, with a volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

