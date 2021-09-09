NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.77. 3,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

