NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NorthWestern also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.43-3.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,035. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

