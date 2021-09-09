Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.83. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

