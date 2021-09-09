Notis McConarty Edward Buys 4,445 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,178,991,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 32,279 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 71,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 34,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $70.45. 42,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

