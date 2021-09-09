NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Trading Up 1.1%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.09. Approximately 109,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 196,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.41, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 50.24.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1102475 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.71, for a total transaction of C$268,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,757.77.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.