NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up to $135.99

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.99, but opened at $140.99. NovoCure shares last traded at $143.15, with a volume of 1,734 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,719.26 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

