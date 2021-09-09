Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Hits Market Cap of $418,685.21

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 63.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $418,685.21 and $128,738.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00063197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00134184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00194160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.30 or 0.07381037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,355.22 or 1.00093493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00780465 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

