Numeraire (NMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.70 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $418.16 million and approximately $31.70 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $41.00 or 0.00088436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00164368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00044474 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,107 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

