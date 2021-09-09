O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 146,170 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,170 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after buying an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,969,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

