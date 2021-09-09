O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,068 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,688. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

