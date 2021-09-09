O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 67,671 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,671 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 9,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 50,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 79,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.34. 85,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.37. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

