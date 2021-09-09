O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Whirlpool worth $19,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $217.02. 8,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,734. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $169.15 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average of $223.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

