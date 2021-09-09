O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Ryder System worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ryder System by 221.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ryder System by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.78. 3,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -859.26%.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

