O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 121,288 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,288 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after buying an additional 2,018,235 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,247,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 149,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,993. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

