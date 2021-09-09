O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 205,122 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,122 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research firms have commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

NYSE COP traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.83. 285,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.