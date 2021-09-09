O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 327,688 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,688 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 301,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,529,211. The stock has a market cap of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

