O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 452,875 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,875 shares during the period. Amcor makes up 0.9% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Amcor worth $43,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,630,000 after acquiring an additional 612,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Amcor by 21.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 585,658 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. 233,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

