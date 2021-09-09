O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,707 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $27,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 527,563 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 140,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

