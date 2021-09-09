O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 306.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 111,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $592.60. 5,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

