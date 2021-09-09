O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1,199.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 317,657 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,025,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.00. 213,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,541. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

