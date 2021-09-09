O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.50. 88,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

