O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $103.74 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,388 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up 2.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Synchrony Financial worth $103,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.32. 722,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

