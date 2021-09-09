O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $20.19 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Magna International worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after purchasing an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.45. 75,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.