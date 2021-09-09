O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $23.07 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 648,187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $23,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE RF traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. 76,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

