O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $25.36 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $25,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

NYSE PG traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $143.89. The company had a trading volume of 183,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,288. The firm has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

