O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 424.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ventas worth $22,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 43,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,567. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 141.05, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

