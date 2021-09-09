O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,665 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Omnicom Group worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,204,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.79. 11,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

