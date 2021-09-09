O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $102.27. 83,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

