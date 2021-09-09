O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,998 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Liberty Global worth $51,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 101,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,584. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.