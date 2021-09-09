O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,820 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $50,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.21. 87,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

