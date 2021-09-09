O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 16,017 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $38,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $102.84. 30,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,130. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $98.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.