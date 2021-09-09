O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises about 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Essex Property Trust worth $60,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,949. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.45. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

