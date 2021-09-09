O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 77,392 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,392 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 618,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,110,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.52. 385,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,796,278. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

